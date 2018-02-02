× Penn State is represented in the Super Bowl for the 47th time in 52 years

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the 47th time in 52 years, Penn State will have a representative in the Super Bowl as former Nittany Lions offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski and the Philadelphia Eagles face former Nittany Lions lacrosse player Chris Hogan and the New England Patriots Sunday night in Super Bowl XLII.

Penn State has had at least one representative in 47 of 52 Super Bowls and 107 appearances overall, which is fifth among FBS institutions. Thirty-nine Nittany Lions have claimed 56 Super Bowl rings. Jordan Norwood is the last Penn State football player to win a Super Bowl ring; he claimed one with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, while Hogan earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots last year.

The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LII with a 38-7 win over Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. In the Divisional Round, Philadelphia claimed a 15-10 win over Atlanta. Wisniewski started both games at left guard and played all but one offensive snap in the two playoff games.

Philadelphia claimed the NFC East regular season title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. Wisniewski, in his seventh NFL season and second with the Eagles, appeared in 14 games with 11 starts this season. He helped pave the way for an Eagle offense that finished third in the NFL in rushing offense (132.2) and seventh in total offense (365.8).

The Patriots earned their spot in the Super Bowl for the second-straight season with at 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game. Hogan had two catches for 20 yards against Jacksonville. New England posted a 35-14 win over Tennessee in the Divisional Round as Hogan had a 4-yard touchdown catch.

New England won the AFC East regular season crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Hogan, who is in his fifth season in the NFL and second with Patriots, battled injuries and played in nine games with seven starts. He had 34 receptions for 439 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the regular season.