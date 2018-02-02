× Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Sheriff Associations make Super Bowl wager

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Sheriff Association president Mark Lusk announced that his organization has made a $200 bet on the Super Bowl with the Massachusetts Sheriff Association.

The money will be donated to a charity of choice for the winning state.

Other than the $200 charitable donation, both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts Sheriffs Associations will send (regardless of the outcome) a Sheriff’s hat, challenge coin, & duffle bag to the other association.

The competition that will play out on the football field this Sunday will be translated into a meaningful and symbolic effort by the Massachusetts Sheriffs and the Pennsylvania Sheriffs.

“This act is but one example of the bond and professionalism among Sheriffs not only between Massachusetts Sheriffs and Pennsylvania Sheriffs but a camaraderie that exists among Sheriffs across the United States,” Lusk said. “Supporting charitable organizations such as those who will benefit by this effort, is something that Sheriffs proudly do day in and day out”.