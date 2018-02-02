× Phillies sign IF Adam Rosales to minor league deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies have signed IF Adam Rosales to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

Rosales, 34, is a career .227 hitter, but is known for his versatility and glove around the infield.

Last season, Rosales split the year between the Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks and hit a combined .225/.260/.353 with seven home runs in 312 plate appearances.

Rosales is expected to compete for a bench spot with IFs Pedro Florimon and Jesmuel Valentin.