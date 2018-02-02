× Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome will step down after next season

BALTIMORE — Ozzie Newsome, the long-time Baltimore Ravens general manager, will step down next year, team owner Steve Bisciotti announced Friday.

Newsome will be replaced by Eric DeCosta, the team announced.

DeCosta is the Ravens’ current assistant general manager. He has been with the team for 22 years, according to his biography on the team’s website.

Newsome has been with the organization since he was drafted in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft by the then-Cleveland Browns. He played with the team for 13 years before joining the front office in 1991, working in the scouting department.

He became the Ravens’ director of pro personnel in 1994. After the team moved from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996, Newsome was promoted to vice president of player personnel. In the first year where Newsome was in charge of the draft, the team picked Hall of Fame offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden with the fourth overall selection and linebacker Ray Lewis — who could be elected into the Hall of Fame this weekend — with the 23rd pick.

The Ravens won two Super Bowls under Newsome, in 2008 and 2012.