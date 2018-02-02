Thanks for nothing, Stella; ZooAmerica skunk predicts Patriots will beat Eagles in the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stella is a 4 1/2-year-old striped skunk at Hersheypark's ZooAmerica.

She's also a bit of a psychic.

For the last four years, Stella has made Super Bowl predictions. Her handler, Theresa Wilson, sprinkles some mealy worms -- Stella's favorite snack -- into two containers filled with paint based on each team's colors. Whichever container Stella picks first will be the winning team, Theresa says.

Today, Stella was a guest in the FOX43 studio. With morning news anchor Matt Maisel serving as master of ceremonies, Stella made her pick.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia Eagles fans, she went with the bad guys.

But take heart, Birds backers. Theresa says Stella's track record is anything but iron-clad; she's right about half the time, and last year she took the Atlanta Falcons, who blew a 25-point lead in the second half in their loss to Tom Brady and the Pats.