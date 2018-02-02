× Two people killed in Franklin County crane accident

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating a fatal crane accident at Manitowac Cranes in Shady Grove.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office is reportedly on the scene.

State Police spokesperson Brent Miller confirmed that two people have been killed. A third person is believed to be injured.

The incident was reported around 8:14 a.m.

A spokesperson for OSHA confirmed that the organization is also investigating the incident.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

PSP Chambersburg: Double Fatal Manitowoc Crane Accident, Antrim Township, Franklin County. Standby for more info. — Trooper Brent Miller (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 2, 2018