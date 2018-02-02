× U.S. Marshals arrest North Carolina fugitive in York

YORK — U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected of killing a woman in North Carolina Friday on the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York this morning.

William Michael Pope, 40, was taken into custody without incident around 6 a.m., according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Pope is accused of firing a handgun into a home in Lexington, NC, on January 3, killing a woman.

U.S. Marshals, working with the York County Quick Response Team and members of the Fugitive Task Force, served an arrest warrant on Pope in York. He was taken to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment.

“It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court,” Pane said in a release announcing the arrest. “It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice.”