Carson Wentz named Fed Ex Air Player of the Year

PHILADELPHIA– Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been named the Fed Ex Air Player of the Year.

Rams RB Todd Gurley won the accompanying award, the Fed Ex Ground Player of the Year.

Wentz and Gurley are taking home the awards ahead of many of the NFL honors that will be announced tonight, according to NBC Sports.

Wentz, 25, threw for 33 TD passes with only 7 interceptions before tearing his ACL in Week 13 against the Rams.

Wentz stayed in the game to throw the franchise-record 33rd touchdown pass after he had torn his knee.

He led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before backup QB Nick Foles finished the game against the Rams’, won two out of three regular season games, and two playoff games, leading the team to the Super Bowl.