LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — One person is displaced after a fire rips through their Dauphin County home on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 5300 block of Wood lawn drive just after midnight on Friday for a fire with possible entrapment. Crews arrived to find a car and attached carport up in flames.

Officials say the fire departments quick action prevented the blaze from spreading into the home.

The damage is estimated at $100,000.

One person was displaced.