Ephrata police investigate hit-and-run crash

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police in Ephrata are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman crossing the street.

The crash happened in the 400 block of East Main Street around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday .

A 44-year-old Ephrata woman was struck trying to cross the street, and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, travelling westbound on East Main Street according to police.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a lighter gray or silver GM vehicle, possibly an SUV or truck. The vehicle may be missing it’s passenger side mirror, and may have damage to the passenger’s side, front or hood of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611 or submit a tip to Ephrata Crimewatch site or Facebook page.