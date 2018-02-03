Messy mix of rain, snow and ice possible Sunday into Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, Adams, Franklin, Dauphin and Lebanon counties from 7AM through 7PM Sunday.

MESSY MIX: Precipitation begins to fall mid-morning moving from southwest to northeast. Starting as snow, we see a transition to ice and rain throughout the late morning and early afternoon. The rain/snow/ice line will be setup directly over Central PA, making precise precipitation type totals very difficult to predict. The slightest 1-degree change in temperature will change the type of precipitation that falls as highs reach the low-to-mid 30s. The best chance for accumulating snow is along and northwest of I-81, with 1-3″ of snow likely. South and east of I-81 has the highest chance of rainfall with flakes occasionally mixing in.

A trace to 1″ of snow is likely between the rain. A light glaze of ice is possible across the entire area, though the chance is very low. Travel problems will be likely the further northwest you go, so stay safe as you make your way to wherever you may watch the Super Bowl!

CLEARING MONDAY: Precipitation ends by the late evening into the very early morning hours of Monday. We will continue to see a mix of rain and snow as temperatures drop until then. Plenty of cold sunshine returns for Monday with lows in the low-20s and highs around 30. Winds out of the west-northwest gust to 15MPH.

MORE MIX CHANCES: After a slightly warming Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, more mix chances move in with our next cold front Wednesday. Models vary on precipitation type as temperatures currently differ a wide range and will drop quickly as the front passes, but this looks like a rain event with late snow after the cold front passes through later in the day. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest information as it comes in to keep you Weather Smart.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long