Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters, Darren Sproles expected to return in 2018

PHILADELPHIA– Two of the injured elder statesmen on the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster are expected to return next season.

OT Jason Peters and RB Darren Sproles are both reportedly expected to return to the team in 2018.

Peters, 36, tore his ACL and MCL on October 23 in a game against the Washington Redskins.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Peters said “I’m not going out like that. I’ll be back better than ever.”

Sproles, 34, has told reporters that he “wants to go out on my own terms.” Originally, Sproles had planned to retire after 2017, but tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play in a Week 3 win against the New York Giants.

#Eagles RB Darren Sproles, on IR, tells me he’s leaning toward returning to play, rather than retire. Says he doesn’t want to go out with an injury. “I want to go out on my terms.” Describes himself as proud of his team this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2018

Peters is under contract with the Eagles next season, but Sproles is without a deal. However, RB LeGarrette Blount is expected to depart via free agency, which could open a hole for Sproles to get into the mix with RBs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement.