Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins headline star-studded Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

OHIO– The Pro Football Hall of Fame is opening its doors to some of the brightest stars to ever take the field.

According to reports, former Ravens’ and Bears’ LBs Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, WRs Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, and S Brian Dawkins will headline the star-studded class.

Lewis, Urlacher, Moss, and Dawkins were elected in their first year of eligibility.

Ray Lewis was taken in the first round of the 1996 draft by the Baltimore Ravens and played his entire

career (17 seasons) with the team.

Lewis was a 13-time Pro Bowler, made 7 All-Pro Teams, was named Defensive Player of the Year twice and won 2 Super Bowls. Overall, Lewis posted 1,562 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, and 3 TDs.

Brian Urlacher was taken in the first round of the 2000 draft, and he too played his entire career (13 seasons) with the Chicago Bears.

Urlacher was an 8-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro selection, and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.

In total, Urlacher recorded 1,040 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, and 4 TDs.

Randy Moss was a first round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, and played for 5 teams during his 13-

year career.

Moss was a 6-time Pro Bowler and made 4 All-Pro teams, while earning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In total, Moss caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards (good for third all-time) and 156 touchdowns (second all-time).

Terrell Owens was a third round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 1996 and played for 5 teams over his 15-year career, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

Owens was a 9-time Pro Bowler and a 5-time All-Pro selection.

In total, Owens brought in 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards (second all-time) and 153 touchdowns (third all-time). Owens was elected in his third year of eligibility after having a less than stellar relationship with many around the NFL, including the media.

Brian Dawkins was selected in the second round of the 1996 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the majority of his career with the team before wrapping it up with the Denver Broncos.

Dawkins was a 9-time Pro Bowler and a 4-time All-Pro.

In total, Dawkins recorded 895 tackles, 26 sacks, 37 interceptions and 3 TDs.

Reportedly, the senior members elected are LB Robert Brazille, who played for the Houston Oilers from 1975-1984 and G Jerry Kramer, who played for the Green Bay Packers from 1958-1968.

The contributor member is reportedly Bobby Beathard, who served as a front office stalwart for various teams from 1966-1999.