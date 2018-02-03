Sandwich shop serving up cheesesteaks to support Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa. -- A sandwich shop in Lebanon is serving more cheesesteaks these days. Gus Deraco's Italian Sandwiches is celebrating this weekend's Super Bowl appearance by the Philadelphia Eagles, by serving up classic Philly cheesesteaks.

There are several Eagles fans on staff at the shop. The manager says the cheesesteak recipe has remained essentially unchanged for nearly 50 years and all of the ingredients are local.

"We use fresh steak meat from the butcher," says Sandra Wentzel. "Fresh ingredients, fresh rolls from ATV bakery in Reading, cheese, grilled onions, and homemade sauce."

Of course, the whole sandwich is topped with pickles -- green for the Philadelphia Eagles.