State Police Gettysburg investigate armed bank robbery

ARENDTSVILLE BOROUGH, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Gettysburg are investigating an armed bank robbery at the Adams County National Bank in Arendtsville Borough.

A masked man entered the bank, in the 100 block of Main Street just before 6 p.m. on Friday, displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

He got away with cash, and fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the man was carrying a red bag and was wearing yellow gloves.

Anyone with information or tips about this incident should contact State Police at 717-334-8111.