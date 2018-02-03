Top division rivals face off in local hoops

With the regular season winding down in high school hoops, battles for division crowns took center stage on Friday night.
YAIAA Boys Division III: Littlestown 53, York Catholic 47. The Bolts and the Irish are now tied for first place in the division with one game to go.
YAIAA Girls Division I: Central York 43, Spring Grove 26. The Panthers sweep the season series against the Rockets, as Central holds on to first place in the division.
Lanc-Leb Boys Division 3: Lancaster Mennonite 66, Northern Lebanon 43. The Blazers clinch second place in the division and a spot in the upcoming league tournament.