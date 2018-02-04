Attentive employee at auto parts store leads police to hit & run suspect

EPHRATA, Lancaster County, Pa.– Police in Lancaster County say a tip from an employee at an auto parts store helped them identify a hit and run suspect.

Around 2:25 Saturday morning, officers with the Ephrata Police Department responded to reports that a pedestrian was struck on the 400 block of East Main Street. Offers arrived to find Abby R. Grimm, 44, of Ephrata lying in the street with a serious head injury. The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene.

Evidence collected in the area led police to develop a potential vehicle description. Investigators then alerted local auto parts stores and the public in an attempt to find the matching vehicle.

At 4:00 p.m. Saturday, an employee at a local parts store alerted the police that a customer had purchased a passenger side mirror for a GMC truck. Ephrata Police located the vehicle at a residence in Akron and found strands of hair still embedded in the passenger side mirror of the truck at the home.

During an interview, the vehicle owner, Miguel A. Martin, 21, of Akron, admitted that he was driving the truck, struck the pedestrian and failed to stop.

Martin was arrested and charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury; a felony due to the serious injury suffered by the victim. Martin was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment.