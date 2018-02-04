× UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Carlisle boy returned home safe

UPDATE: Carlisle Police say 11-year old Elijah Stern returned home safe at 3:47 Sunday afternoon.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Carlisle are searching for 11-year-old Elijah Stern, who has been missing since Saturday evening.

Police say the boy was last seen in at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, leaving his home on North East Street.

Elijah was last seen wearing a red shirt with a football on the front, with grey sleeves, red and white sneakers, and a Borwn jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.