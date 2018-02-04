Fans flock to local barbershop for Super Bowl shaves

YORK, Pa.– Sports fans will do almost anything to show support for their team, even getting a special haircut.

over the past few weeks, Fade Away Barbershop in York says football mega fans have been coming in to get their heads shaved to show their team pride. That includes 10-year old Aden, who donned the logos of both teams competing on Sunday.

The owner says most of the clients who have come in are definitely Eagles fans.

“It might be the Eagles logo or a set of wings; today I got lucky with doing both,” said Isaac Mantilla, owner of Fade Away Barbershop.

Even though Aden is cheering for the Patriots, he plans to keep both logos in until hair grows out.