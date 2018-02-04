× FINALLY, THE EAGLES WIN THE SUPER BOWL!

MINNEAPOLIS – For the first time in 58 years, the Philadelphia Eagles have won an NFL Championship. The third Super Bowl attempt is the charm as the Eagles outscore the defending champs from New England 41-33.

Nick Foles connected with Zack Ertz for the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter to push the Eagles past the Patriots for good. Philadelphia led after every quarter of the game but had to sweat it out in the end as Tom Brady tried to rally his team again.

Foles was outstanding, completing 28 passes in 43 attempts for 373 yards and three touchdown passes. He even caught a TD pass before halftime to give the Eagles a 22-12 advantage at the break.