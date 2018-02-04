More wintry mix chances this week

DRYING OUT: We see sunshine return Monday with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are in the upper teens and low-20s. Northwest winds keep wind chills in the 20s all day with a high near 30. We’re a little warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s and a lighter wind. We see a little more cloud cover, but a bit of sunshine as well with partly cloudy skies dominating the area.

MIX CHANCES RETURN: Snow turns to rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon on Wednesday. Highs reach the mid-30s. Slushy roadways will make travel hazardous by the time you come home from work. Rain ends late in the day, returning to a light mix heading towards the overnight into Thursday.

STAYING CHILLY: Plenty of sunshine to go around on Thursday, but northwest winds keep temperatures around 30 and wind chills well into the 20s. We stay cold heading into the weekend.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long