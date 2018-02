× New England Patriots’ QB Tom Brady wins NFL MVP

MASSACHUSETTS– New England Patriots’ QB Tom Brady was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Saturday night.

Brady, 40, is the oldest player to ever win the award.

He led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards and threw for 32 touchdowns.

Brady helped lead the Patriots to a 13-3 record in the regular season, and now the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The last NFL MVP to win the Super Bowl was Rams’ QB Kurt Warner in 1999.