Verizon customers in West Manchester Township upset after construction workers accidentally cut cables

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Verizon customers in West Manchester Township may be without a landline for the next few days.

"I'm very unhappy about that," said Evelyn Szala.

After a construction crew at the new UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital building site accidentally hit some underground Verizon cables, customers like Evelyn Szala are being told their landline phones will not be back up until next week.

Szala says when she called Verizon, they didn't have an answer to why her lines were down.

She says her husband suffers from various medical issues and she doesn`t know what she would do in the case of an emergency.

"I have an elderly husband here, I have a lot to deal with and need that service," said Evelyn Szala, of West Manchester Township.

"If he would have an accident like hit his head or something like that I would need a way to call 911," she added.

FOX43 reached out to Verizon and a spokesman told us, in part quote --

"Thursday afternoon we became aware of damage to two underground cables that had been hit by construction crews (non-Verizon) performing work in the area. Service is being restored in a rolling fashion as we splice entire new sections into the cables - a tedious and labor intensive process requiring each of the 5,100 wire pairs to be accurately reconnected by hand. We very much appreciate customers` patience and understanding as we repair the damage." - Verizon

Alexis Ruger, manager at Wings To Go on Kenneth Road says having the lines down for this long has already impacted business.

"We usually take pre-orders and the phones have been down since Thursday, so it did affect it a lot," said Ruger.

Especially with Super Bowl Sunday, one of their busiest days of the year.

"We had to get two new numbers and we were only able to post it on Facebook," she added.

Ruger says while they are angry at the situation, they're doing everything they can to keep customers satisfied.

"We are doing our best, I mean accidents happen," she said.