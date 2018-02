Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Meteorologist Drew Anderson got a preview of the Great American Outdoor show on FOX43 Morning News.

Of course, to keep things interesting, Anderson sampled some of Tourchbearer Sauces' hottest sauce, The Rapture, while on air.

He paid a price for his decision, as can be seen in the clip above.

40.273191 -76.886701