Eagles fans rush for gear; items fly off store shelves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- As Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate their first Super Bowl win, businesses in Dauphin County are celebrating too.

Many of those businesses have seen a boost in profits just a day after the championship win.

Customers frequented Bleacher Bums at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County.

The store will have three shipments of the Super Bowl Championship shirts.

As the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl, Bleacher Bums at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township prepared for chaos.

“We had to think about what time we’d get everybody in here to be prepared to take phone calls, take merchandise from people,' said Dan Rhone, the store manager of Bleacher Bums.

Championship shirts emblazoned with the new Super Bowl champions shipped to the store overnight from Philadelphia.

One woman nervously waited to see if she’d be able to buy one for her husband.

“I made sure I was here at 11 a.m. so that we can get him a shirt - him and my dad," said Angelique Chrone of Dover.

Another man shopped to support the team he’s loved his entire life.

"Waiting…. I’m 62 years, so do the math, and the best thing last night was having my grand kids call me from all over the country to congratulate pop pop, and I told you I wouldn’t be able to do this without tearing up so... Go Eagles!” said Tom May of Biglerville.

With so many Pennsylvanians happy to be celebrating a home team victory, managers say some items could sell out.

Meanwhile - at Philadelphia Steaks and Hoagies in Harrisburg.... “it's been great, everybody wants a cheese steak now," said Jimmy Heenan, a manager and Eagles fan at Philadelphia Steaks and Hoagies. HOAGIES]

Eagles fans bit into one of the very fibers of Philadelphia and relished in the victory.

“Being from Philly, I am very particular about my cheese steaks, and we came here last week - awesome. That’s why we’re back," said Afoyo Djawotho, a fan. “This is crazy. It’s still sinking in that we won," he said.

“We don’t have to listen to anymore lame jokes, empty cigarette packs like an Eagle’s trophy case, none of that," said Heenan.

Managers at Bleacher Bums say employees went to Philadelphia to pick up items - coins, pictures, and other novelties to bring back to the store for customers to buy.