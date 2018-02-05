× Eagles are off this list: Here are the 12 remaining NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

With their incredible 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday night in Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles broke a 57-year championship drought and captured the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Perhaps you’ve already heard a thing or two about that.

The victory also got the Eagles off the list of NFL teams that have never tasted victory in the Super Bowl.

There are now 12 such teams in the NFL.

Of that dirty dozen, four have never even gotten there. Of the eight who have, four have been their multiple times and lost.

Here’s a breakdown:

Never Been There

Cleveland Browns (the new franchise in Cleveland was founded in 1999 after Art Modell moved the old Browns to Baltimore in 1996)

Jacksonville Jaguars (founded in 1993)

Detroit Lions (franchise debuted as the Portsmith, Ohio Spartans in 1929; moved to Detroit in 1933)

Houston Texans (2002)

Been There, Lost That (several times)

Buffalo Bills (lost in 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1994)

Minnesota Vikings (lost in 1970, 1974, 1975, and 1977)

Atlanta Falcons (lost in 1999 and 2017)

Cincinnati Bengals (lost in 1982 and 1989)

Had One Shot and Lost

Arizona Cardinals (2009)

Los Angeles Chargers (1995)

Carolina Panthers (2016)

Tennessee Titans (2000)