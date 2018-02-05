In Super Bowl-happy Philly, party goes on amid reports of scattered vandalism

A historic night — stretching into overnight and the early hours of the morning — in the “City of Brotherly Love” with some celebrations descending into looting and vandalism.

Earlier in the night, Philadelphia Eagles fans came out en masse to celebrate the team’s victory over the New England Patriots and the Eagles’s first-ever Super Bowl win.

But between the “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles” chants, some fans found the time to flip over a car.

Several other acts of vandalism took place around town in the early hours of Monday, according to Ajennah Amir, spokeswoman for the mayor’s office.

Amir says windows were smashed out of buildings. Police received at least one report of looting at a gas station.

Fans also took down light poles around town, injuring a few people, according to Amir.

Celebrations shortly after the win

Earlier, aerial images from CNN affiliate WPVI showed fans packing Broad Street leading up to Philadelphia City Hall shortly after the game ended Fans crammed streets as far as the eyes could see.

All of downtown Philly was packed Sunday evening, with celebrants braving the cold weather. Adults, elderly fans, kids and even infants came out to share the win.

Not even hydraulic fluid was able to keep one brave booster from scaling a light pole.

Other fans scrambled up poles on various street corners

Meanwhile, at least one police officer joined in the celebrations.

While other fans showed it is never too early to stock up on some shiny new team swag.

Eagles backers packed sporting good stores looking to buy championship branded shirts and other apparel.

On Twitter, fans collectively lost their minds. Eagles were a worldwide trend with a little less than 3 million tweets just before midnight.

The celebrations extended all the way to Penn State University, some 200 miles from Philly. Students flocked to campus to join in winning chants.