Lancaster County bicyclist injured in crash with vehicle on Lititz Pike

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster woman was cited for a traffic violation after an accident involving a bicyclist Saturday in Warwick Township.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, Megan Ann Breckenridge, 25, of the 400 block of Bently Ridge Boulevard, was traveling north on Lititz Pike at the intersection with Millport Road. She allegedly attempted a to make a left turn from the turning lane when her vehicle got into the path of a bicyclist traveling south on Lititz Pike.

The bicycle collided with Breckenridge’s vehicle, police say. The bicyclist, Damon Deller, 43, of Lititz, was injured in the crash and transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Breckenridge was cited for the turning violation, according to police.