× Lancaster County woman accused of accessing ex-boyfriend’s email account, changing password

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — A 26-year-old Manheim woman is facing charges after police say she accessed her ex-boyfriend’s email account and changed all of his passwords, making it impossible to use it for his business.

Alexandria Decicco, of the 400 block of Pond Vista Lane, is charged with Unlawful Use of a Computer and Other Computer Crimes, according to Manor Township Police.

Police began an investigation when the victim, a 38-year-old Manor Township man, alerted them and reported that an unauthorized person had accessed his Microsoft email account.

The victim provided Decicco’s name to police, saying he had recently ended a romantic relationship with her, police say.

Police obtained a court order to find the IP address that had accessed the account, and traced the IP address to Decicco, police say.

Decicco turned herself in at the office of Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller, where she was arraigned on the felony charge and released on bail.