× Lancaster Wegmans store is seeking to fill 175 full-time positions in the fall

LANCASTER — Wegmans Food Markets is looking to fill 175 full-time positions at its Lancaster store, which is set to open in the fall at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township.

The Crossings, located at the southwest corner of Harrisburg Pike and Route 30, is currently under construction. The 120,000-square foot Wegmans store is one of the shopping center’s main attractions.

“Lancaster has long been one of our most requested areas for a store, and we’re eager to begin hiring and training here,” said Wegmans Lancaster Store Manager Jimmy Bellis, who will oversee the hiring process, in a press release.

Recently ranked No. 1 on the Great Place to Work and FORTUNE list of Best Workplaces in Retail for the second year in a row, the family-owned company is lauded for flexible scheduling, competitive pay and benefits, and an employee-first culture.

The available full-time positions include everything from customer service and overnight stocking to entry-level management, restaurant and culinary positions.

Hiring for part-time employees will begin at a later date, the store said in its press release.

A total of approximately 475 people will be employed by the store.

Full-time applicants go online to see open positions, or call (717) 358-9494 for more information.

Wegmans will begin scheduling interviews in March, and training new employees soon after they are hired.

Applications are not accepted at the store or construction site, nor will interviews be conducted there.

“Whether you want to build a career or just have a solid, enjoyable job, this is a great place to work,” said Bellis. “Experience in the grocery business isn’t the most important thing. We’re looking for friendly, enthusiastic people who share our values and have a passion for food and for helping others. We’ll provide the training needed for success.”