Millersville man arrested following alleged domestic dispute

LANCASTER TWP., Lancaster County — A Millersville man was arrested Saturday following a physical altercation with two individuals.

The alleged incident occurred early Saturday morning at a residence in the 500 block of Kensington Road.

According to Manheim Township Police, Joshua Geib, 23, allegedly wrapped his hands around the neck of one victim and when another individual tried to intervene, he grabbed that person on the arm. Geib then told both victims that he would kill them if they called police.

Geib is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment.