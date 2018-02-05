× No injuries suffered after house fire in Hummelstown

DAUPHIN COUNTY — No injuries were reported following a house fire in Hummelstown on Monday afternoon.

Though, the residence — located in the 100 block of North Duke Street — has been deemed a total loss, according to the borough’s Assistant Fire Marshal.

Crews responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found the fire on the second floor of the two-story home, that was quickly spreading.

The fire, which was ruled accidental, was extinguished a short time later.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

The Red Cross has been contacted and is providing assistance to the occupants of the home.