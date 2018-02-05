PA Game Commission teaches survival skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- When hiking or traveling outdoors, would you know what to do if you got lost in the woods? It's an issue the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants you to be aware of.

On Sunday, the agency held its Woodland Survival event. PA Game Wardens discussed steps people need to take when trekking outdoors. They also took attendees out in the snowy weather to learn how to start a fire. They also taught participants how to create a minimalist survival kit.

"Anybody that could find themselves in an emergency situation in the woods or anywhere outdoors. Having some basic knowledge and carrying some basic equipment can really make a big different in how you come out of something like that," said Timothy Grenoble, Director of Training for the PA Game Commission.

Frank Julian, who took part in the training said, "I know I don't carry enough stuff with me when I do go out. I now know next time I go out make sure I have some of these items they talked about today."

Items in that kit include high energy foods, heavy-duty aluminum foil, extra clothing, a water filter and a metal cup.