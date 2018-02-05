× Plenty of clouds, a few early flurries, and temperatures in the middle 30s for Tuesday

TRACKING MORE WINTRY WEATHER

The breeze settles into the evening, while the skies remain mostly clear. However, the clouds fill back in overnight. Morning lows are still quite cold in the upper teens. Plenty of cloud cover limits sunshine most of the day Tuesday. Highs are in the middle and upper 30s. A few flurries in our north and northwest parts of the area are possible early. Our next system brings light snow for a period during morning rush hour. Snow changes to sleet and freezing rain before mixing and changing to rain. Highs steady in the lower and middle 30s. Track of the low is very key to how much mixing. A track north and west is milder and means more rain. A track more east and south is colder, so snow and a mix becomes more of a threat. We’ll keep you posted on the latest. Sunshine and drier conditions return Thursday. It is a colder day, with morning lows in the teens, and afternoon readings barely touching 30 degrees. Clouds return Friday with a slight chance for a snow shower. Readings are in the lower 30s after a very cold morning in the teens.

MILDER WEEKEND

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend. Readings are in the upper 30s and lower 40s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our next system brings rain showers for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures are mild in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Cooler, drier conditions return Monday under mostly sunny skies.

