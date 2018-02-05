× Police investigate Lancaster shooting that injured 33-year-old Ephrata man

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that sent an Ephrata man to the hospital.

Police responded to the area of the first block of Howard Avenue on Sunday around 5:36 p.m. after dispatch received a call from an employee at a convenience store who told them that an unknown male walked into the store, said he had been shot and then left.

Officers located the victim, 33 years old, in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. The victim had three gunshot wounds, two to his upper right arm and a third to his left wrist, police add.

The victim told officers that he was shot while inside his vehicle on that same block. A light-colored sedan pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and an unknown person in the rear seat started shooting, police learned. According to police, the victim exited his vehicle and ran toward Howard Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and surgery. His injuries are not though to be life threatening, police state in the release.

Police located the victim’s vehicle and saw that it had several bullet holes all along the passenger side of it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Detective Jessica Higgins at 717-735-3319 or higginsj@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.