Police seek identity of individual who may have entered into unlocked vehicles

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are are asking for the public’s help with identifying an individual who may have been involved in thefts from a motor vehicles.

Police say a number of unlocked vehicles were entered into Sunday night to early Monday morning as they were parked on North School Lane and Newton Road in both Lancaster and Manheim Townships.

A victim captured images from a surveillance camera of a young male near his/her vehicles, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.