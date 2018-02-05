× Police seek man who allegedly robbed Sunoco in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Sunoco gas station.

On February 4 at about 9:30 p.m., a white man allegedly robbed the Sunoco in the first block of W. King Street in Shippensburg.

The suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash who then fled to a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

The getaway vehicle was described as a light-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer or similar type vehicle.

There were no injuries suffered in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shippensburg Police Department either by email @ evarner@shippensburg.pa.us or “SUBMIT A TIP” through the Crime Watch page and refer to incident # SP-2018-0550.