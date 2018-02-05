× Police seek student who exited bus through emergency hatch while on school property

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 15-year-old student ran away Monday from Community School West after causing damage to a school bus, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Intermediate Unit School Police told law enforcement that the student, identified as a black male, exited the school bus in the parking lot through the roof emergency hatch and started yelling at staff while on top of the bus. The student then re-entered through the hatch and walked toward the school — at 1713 Newport Road — with the other students before fleeing from school property, police say.

The student, who was reported missing just after 10 a.m, was last seen headed eastbound on Newport Road.

The student has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5’10” tall — weighing approximately 160 pounds, police add. No clothing description was given.

He is from the Columbia area.

The bus is owned by the Hempfield School District. There’s no word on the extent of the damage.