Police seek suspects who stole firearms from Trop Gun Shop in Lancaster Co.

MOUNT JOY TWP., Lancaster County — Northwest Regional Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Trop Gun Shop early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:14 p.m. at the North Hanover Street business.

According to police, three individuals broke through the front door, smashed several display cases and stole handguns and rifles. The exact number of firearms stolen has not yet been determined, police add.

The suspects were inside the business for two minutes before fleeing, police say. An additional suspect may have been outside, waiting for the three others.

Individual descriptions:

#1 – Light skinned, wearing red hooded jacket, black pants, gray underwear with a red waistband, black gloves, black face covering, approximately 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall

#2 – Light skinned, wearing black jacket, black pants, black underwear, white belt, light green hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, approximately 5’8″ to 5’11” tall

#3 – Light skinned, wearing a long length camo print hooded jacket, black gloves, used a dark bag to carry items, approximately 5’8″ to 5’11” tall

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Chuck Tobias at 717-689-5657 ext. 131.