× Poll: ​Do you plan on attending the Eagles’ championship parade?

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl.

After the long awaited championship will come the much desired parade down Broad Street.

On 94WIP’s Morning Show, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said that he doesn’t know for sure yet, but the parade is expected to be held Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast is showing less than ideal conditions for Philadelphia, with the Weather Channel predicting a 100% chance of rain and snow.

Some early estimates of the parade have said over 6 million people may attend.

Our question is, do you plan on attending the Eagles’ championship parade?