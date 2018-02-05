Speedwell Fire Company to remain suspended; Twp. commissioners will reconvene next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LEBANON TWP., Lebanon County -- A decision on the future of a Lebanon County fire company will have to wait until next month.

Speedwell Fire Company in West Lebanon Township has been suspended for the last month following accusations that several firefighters responded to a call while intoxicated.

Township commissioners called for a reorganization of the fire company under the new board of directors. The commissioners say while Speedwell's leadership has made considerable progress, they would still like to see a final committee report before reinstating the company.