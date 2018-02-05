× U.S. Supreme Court won’t allow PA Republicans to delay redrawing of congressional voting map

WASHINGTON — The path to a more Democratic-friendly congressional voting map in Pennsylvania has been cleared by United States Supreme Court Justice Samual Alito, according to Bloomburg.com.

The new map for this year’s election will replace one tilted toward Republicans, Bloomburg reports.

Alito left in force a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling requiring the Republican-controlled legislature to draw new lines by Feb. 9 for approval by the Democratic governor, the Bloomburg report says.

The Pennsylvania court said the old map, challenged as being too skewed toward Republicans, violated the state constitution.

“This decision is a victory for the voters of Pennsylvania who would have been required to vote in a fourth election under an illegal partisan gerrymander had the Court sided with the defendants,” said Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause, which assisted the Public Interest Law Center in recruiting individual plaintiffs for its litigation in the State Superior Court.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rightly decided that the Pennsylvania Constitution protects its citizens from voting in congressional districts that legislators manipulated for political advantage after the 2010 redistricting cycle,” Flynn continued. By leaving that decision alone, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the fundamental right of Pennsylvanians to fair representation – something they have been denied since this gerrymandered map was put in place.”

A new election map could give state Democrats a boost as they attempt to take control of the U.S. House in the November election. Republicans hold 13 of the 18 Pennsylvania seats after taking 54.1 percent of the vote in 2016.

Getting the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene was an uphill battle for Republicans, Bloomburg said. The nation’s highest court doesn’t have authority to second-guess the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on the meaning of the state constitution.

To clear that hurdle, Pennsylvania Republicans attempted to argue that the state court’s ruling violated the U.S. Constitution by stripping the state legislature of its power to draw voting maps.

That argument worked for North Carolina; the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a ruling that would have forced that state to redraw its congressional voting map for the 2018 election. But unlike the Pennsylvania decision, that ruling was based on federal law and directly raised issues that are before the high court in cases from Wisconsin and Maryland, Bloomburg said.

Gerrymandering critics are hoping the court will rule that voting maps can be so partisan they violate the Constitution.

The current Pennsylvania map includes the sprawling 7th District, which critics say resembles the cartoon character Goofy kicking Donald Duck. The district is held by Republican Patrick Meehan, who is retiring after reports that he settled a sexual harassment allegation.

The next step requires the legislature to produce newly drawn maps by February 9th, and receive an approval from Governor Tom Wolf by February 15th.

If neither perform their duty and complete the task, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will produce a map by February 19th, and allow voters to elect candidates based upon those during the 2018 election cycle.