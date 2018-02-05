Unsuspecting victims of viral child pornography video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A video spreading on Facebook and through email includes disturbing images of the sexual assault of a child.

Since Friday, several television stations nationwide, including those owned by Tribune Media, the parent company of FOX 43, have been targeted.

PennLive also is reporting it was sent a copy of the video as well.

The viral video that's spreading online, could get people in trouble with the law if they share it.

If someone receives a copy of the viral child pornography video in their inbox, don't send it to anyone, but do pick up the phone and call a lawyer or the police.

Attorney Pat Lauer said "because if you receive that and you don't, I mean you could try to destroy it, but it's still going to be on your computer, on that hard drive. If your name came up in an investigation, and it's sitting in there, and its been opened, then you might have a problem."

Lauer said don't expect the issue to go away​ by deleting the video, because he believes that could still put someone at risk of being charged if they choose to ignore it.

"You're looking at a felony charge. You're looking at a jail sentence. You're looking at Megan's Law for long periods of time. Those are all ramifications of possession of it," Lauer said.

Reportedly, some people have shared the video to others, with the hope of spreading the word to help find the person responsible, and those who share it could potentially face charges.

"Then you're going to be charged with distribution, which is going to be pretty serious as well," Lauer said.

"No, I wouldn't send it to my friend and go 'oh, what do you think.' No, that would not be a good idea to do," Lauer added.

Some may wonder what's the motive; why would someone send out this disturbing and illegal video to anyone in the first place.

"If somebody wanted to send it out to one particular person, it would be to cause them a lot of anguish, but if this is just being distributed out there, I have no logical explanation for that, why somebody would want to do that," Lauer said.

Attorney Lauer has one other final piece of advice

"If you don't know who is sending you something, then don't open it," Lauer said.

Lauer said if you do receive a copy of the video, police will be able to determine if you received it by accident or if receiving it were intentional.