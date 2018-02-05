× Warrant issued for shooting suspect in Lancaster

LANCASTER, PA — Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in a January 26th shooting at a private club in Lancaster. Police were called to 407 Pershing around 10:30 p.m. on the 26th and found the victim bleeding profusely from the arm. Officers had to tie a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, a security guard for the club, told police he kicked two men out of the private club after a disturbance. One of the suspects threatened to come back to shoot him. A short time later the same suspect that made the threat returned with a handgun. The suspect attempted to shoot at another person at the club. The victim intervened and the suspect attempted to shoot the victim in the head. The victim sustained powder burns on his face as a result of the gun being discharged so close to his head.

The victim said that during the course of the struggle with the suspect, the suspect discharged the firearm approximately 10-12 times. At least two projectiles from the handgun struck occupied structures, the club at 407 Pershing Ave. and a home on the 100 blk. Locust St., during the struggle. The suspect managed to shoot the victim one time, on his arm.

The suspect that shot the victim and discharged the handgun was identified as Harrys Dionicio-Gomez, 33, with a last known address of 400 blk. E. Strawberry St. Lancaster, PA. The identity of the second suspect is still under investigation.

Police filed a Criminal Complaint against Dionicio-Gomez, charging him with Criminal Attempt- Homicide, two counts Recklessly Endangering Another Person and two counts Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Structure. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dionicio-Gomez.

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Stan Roache at 717-735-3360 roaches@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.