× Work on Tollgate Road bridge in West Manheim Township, York County to begin Feb. 19

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — Construction work on the Tollgate Road bridge, which spans Conewago Creek in West Manheim Township, will begin the week of Feb. 19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project will run through May, PennDOT says. During that time, the bridge will be closed.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured along Route 94, Shorbs Hill Road, and Impounding Dam Road, PennDOT says.

The bridge is one out of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.