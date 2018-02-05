× Youth soccer coach accused of stealing from team funds

YORK COUNTY — Charges have been filed against a PA Soccer Academy coach who police say stole nearly $9,000 from team funds.

George Maute Jr. is charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Eighteen families paid the 50-year-old Dover Township resident a combined $8,720, according to Northern York County Regional Police. The money was to be used for training time and tournament entry fees, police say.

Maute, who coached two youth soccer teams, was given an opportunity to pay the funds back to the families or league, but failed to do so.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. William Haller at 717-292-3647 or leave a tip on our tip line at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email to tips@nycrpd.org.