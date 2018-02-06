3 guns stolen from Trop Gun Shop recovered in York Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Three of the 17 guns stolen from Trop Gun Shop in Lancaster County on Monday have been recovered in York County, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Early Tuesday morning, an officer ran the registration of a Mercedes sedan parked at an A+ Sunoco gas pump in Manchester Township after observing a group of males -- at least one had his hood pulled up around his head and face -- exit the store and enter the specific vehicle. The vehicle was stolen out of Harrisburg, police say.

The officer followed the sedan as it exited the lot onto the Susquehanna Trail and activated his lights and sirens as the vehicle accelerated. The vehicle turned onto a street with a dead end but when the officer arrived, the sedan was unoccupied.

The occupants were not located but three handguns were found in the sedan's center console.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Harrisburg City Police, and the Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Department are cooperating in this investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or that can identify the subjects in the video are asked to contact our tip line at 717.467.TELL(8355) or email to tips@nycrpd.org.