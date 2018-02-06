× Bud Light to provide free beer along Philadelphia Eagles’ championship parade route

PHILADELPHIA– Bud Light will fulfill its promise of free beer now that the Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl.

Previously, Bud Light tweeted an offer of free beer to the entire city of Philadelphia (of legal drinking age, of course) if the Eagles would win the Super Bowl to OT Lane Johnson.

Originally, Johnson had offered everyone in the city a free beer, but Bud Light decided to offer to pick up the tab if the team pulled off the Super Bowl victory.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.

Now, Bud Light is encouraging everyone to come to the Eagles’ Championship parade on Thursday, and pick up their free beer at taverns along the parade route. Of course, the offer is only valid for those 21 and older:

The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/30ptis8xIC — Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018

Johnson shared the news via his Twitter as well:

HEY PHILLY PHILLY 🍻🍻 @budlight said they would help us celebrate if we won it all, so bring your friends and join me along Victory LANE (aka the parade route) on Thursday! — Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) February 5, 2018

According to FOXNews, the company has named 25 bars along the route that will offer free Bud Light to patrons.