East Berlin man facing charges after inappropriately touching hospital employees

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Berlin man is facing charges indecent assault charges after inappropriately touching employees at Lancaster General Hospital.

Marvin Myers, 30, is facing indecent assault among other related charges for the incident.

On January 16, police responded to Lancaster General Hospital for a report that an employee had been inappropriately touched by a patient.

Upon arrival, a victim told police that earlier that day, Myers had been a patient at the hospital.

At one point, Myers asked the victim to enter his room to explain paperwork that had been given to him.

While the victim was in the room, Myers allegedly grabbed her from behind and began thrusting his pelvic region on the victim’s buttocks.

When the victim attempted to pull away, Myers pinned her to the wall, grabbed her breast, and continued thrusting.

Eventually, the victim pulled away from Myers, escaped the room, and held the door closed until additional staff arrived to help her.

After this incident occurred, another employee at the hospital reported a similar incident that had occurred with Myers on the previous day.

The victim told police that while she was seated in a chair while talking with Myers, he allegedly grabbed her knee and rand his hand up to her buttocks. The victim allegedly told Myers that he was not permitted to touch her or anyone else.

Myers was taken into custody on February 5 and will now face charges for the incidents.