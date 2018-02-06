× Former Littlestown High School teacher sentenced to prison, must register as sex offender

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A former Littlestown High School music teacher was sentenced to prison in Adams County Court after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and corrupting former students.

Nicholas Oaster, 32, of Hanover, was sentenced to 9 to 23 months and 29 days in prison. He must also pay fines and register as a sex offender for 15 years.

In May 2017, Oaster was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing students at Littlestown High School.

In total, four former female students came forward with allegations against Oaster, including one student who told police that Oaster lured her into the band office and sexually assaulted her in October 2012.

Another former student told police that Oaster grabbed her butt four or five times as she helped him carry instruments for band rehearsals.

In October 2017, Oaster plead guilty to charges and reportedly surrendered his teaching certificate.

Now, he could spend up to two years in prison.